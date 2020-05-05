All apartments in Calverton
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

12019 BELTSVILLE DRIVE

12019 Beltsville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12019 Beltsville Drive, Calverton, MD 20705

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Just like new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home. Fresh new paint, new carpet, new bathroom flooring and more. Your new home is awaiting you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12019 BELTSVILLE DRIVE have any available units?
12019 BELTSVILLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calverton, MD.
Is 12019 BELTSVILLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12019 BELTSVILLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12019 BELTSVILLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12019 BELTSVILLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calverton.
Does 12019 BELTSVILLE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12019 BELTSVILLE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12019 BELTSVILLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12019 BELTSVILLE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12019 BELTSVILLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12019 BELTSVILLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12019 BELTSVILLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12019 BELTSVILLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12019 BELTSVILLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12019 BELTSVILLE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12019 BELTSVILLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12019 BELTSVILLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

