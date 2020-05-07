All apartments in Calverton
Find more places like 12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calverton, MD
/
12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:07 PM

12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE

12018 Beltsville Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calverton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12018 Beltsville Drive, Calverton, MD 20705

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE have any available units?
12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calverton, MD.
What amenities does 12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE have?
Some of 12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calverton.
Does 12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12018 BELTSVILLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Calverton 1 BedroomsCalverton 2 Bedrooms
Calverton Apartments with BalconyCalverton Apartments with Pool
Calverton Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDDamascus, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University