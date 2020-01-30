All apartments in Calverton
11406 CHERRY HILL ROAD

11406 Cherry Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

11406 Cherry Hill Road, Calverton, MD 20705

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 bed and 1 bath condo in Montgomery County. Sparkling new renovation. On commuter routes to DC. Available today. Utilities (electric, gas, water) is a flat rate surcharge of 125/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11406 CHERRY HILL ROAD have any available units?
11406 CHERRY HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calverton, MD.
Is 11406 CHERRY HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11406 CHERRY HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11406 CHERRY HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11406 CHERRY HILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calverton.
Does 11406 CHERRY HILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 11406 CHERRY HILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 11406 CHERRY HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11406 CHERRY HILL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11406 CHERRY HILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 11406 CHERRY HILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 11406 CHERRY HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11406 CHERRY HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11406 CHERRY HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11406 CHERRY HILL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11406 CHERRY HILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11406 CHERRY HILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

