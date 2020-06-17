22754 Bayside Way

Amenities

This pet friendly 3 bedroom 3 bathroom town home has a built in garage and fenced yard. The ground level entry way is hardwood. There is inside access to the garage, a newly installed half bath, and main living area with sliding glass to brick patio and fenced backyard. On this level there is a laundry room with washer and dryer included. On the second level there is an open concept kitchen with sliding door access to full back deck and outside dining. There is table space inside as well leading to the Livingroom and second half bath. The third level master bedroom has a walk in closet and full bathroom with tiled sunken tub, dual vanity sink, and separate shower. On this level there is 2 additional bedrooms and a hall bath. Through the home there are ceiling fans and accent lighting. Located close to shopping and base. There is access to playgrounds and common areas in the community.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: Now



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED



PET RULE: Allowed with deposit



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

*$25 per month Resident Benefit Package



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.