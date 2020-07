Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location!, Rarely available 2 bedroom with 2 parking spaces and one Storage in MacArthur Park Condominium. Sunny w new Kitchen Cabinet, Granite CC, Sink and Tiles, Fresh paint, New Vanity. Laundry room on lower level of building, Storage included. Tandem parking #11. Dog or Cat less than 10 lb allowed. Schedule online first. Sentrilock on railing located after building's front door.