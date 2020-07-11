Apartment List
54 Apartments for rent in Burtonsville, MD with move-in specials

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
34 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
89 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$982
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
$
20 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,620
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
41 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,544
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
The Birches
1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,315
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
823 sqft
Welcome home, welcome to The Birches Apartments! Redefining convenience and comfort, our one and two-bedroom apartments in Silver Spring – White Oak, MD are the epitome of grand living for those who thrive on the urban energy of the city and fully
1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
$
6 Units Available
Stevens Walk
10407 46th Ave, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,410
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments feature plush carpeting and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and business center. Near Little Paint Branch Park. Minutes from the Metro rail and I-95.
1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
11 Units Available
Savage - Guilford
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,134
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1180 sqft
Convenient access to University of Maryland and the Beltway. Tenants can enjoy recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Luxurious community has on-site laundry, tennis court and pool.
1 of 61

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
1 Unit Available
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,417
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for townhome-style living at a fraction of the price? Do you want something that's highly walkable and close to all transit? Look no further than Middletowne Apartments!
1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
2 Units Available
Steward Manor
106 Morris Dr, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore by rail. Onsite business center, playground, pool and community garden. Large, spacious interiors with carpeting, modern kitchens and walk-in closets. Available furnished. Cats welcome.
Results within 10 miles of Burtonsville
1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
92 Units Available
Summit Hills
8484 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,524
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1054 sqft
Spacious, fully equipped apartment homes close to the metro station. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, putting green, swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Pet-sitting and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
2 Units Available
Langley Park
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
30 Units Available
Greater Landover
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,182
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
990 sqft
Top of the Park highrise community makes access to Virginia and downtown DC convenient by car or Metro Bus. Prince George's Plaza, schools and recreation centers are all nearby. Each five-story building has a controlled entrance.
1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
59 Units Available
Chillum
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,664
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
526 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments in a charming community situated in a quiet neighborhood on the Old West Side of Ann Arbor. Residents have access to gym, hot tub, swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry.
1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
21 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,810
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
17 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,515
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
81 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,234
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
$
13 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
$
18 Units Available
Fairway Hills
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1107 sqft
The Mall in Columbia and Town Center Village are easily accessible from this property. Residents can play a round at Fairway Hills Golf Course. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Onsite clubhouse and gym provided.
1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
26 Units Available
Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,341
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,601
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1250 sqft
Located in the Downtown Silver Spring area, close to Wayne Ave. Apartments have carpeting, gas cooking and a newly renovated kitchen with luxury appliances. Community facilities include a pool, business center and covered parking.
City Guide for Burtonsville, MD

Burtonsville, Maryland actually doesn't have any defined borders, but it still gets away with being called a city!

Burtonsville, Maryland has an interesting past. It's named after Isaac Burton, a man who owned the majority of the land back in 1825 - not to be confused with the more famous Isaac Newton. Every year residents host their own special city wide holiday to celebrate Isaac Burton and his accomplishments. There are generally many activities all day such as petting zoos, various family friendly games, and a large parade that passes through town. Burtonsville, MD is a city of a little over 7,000 inhabitants. According to the Census Bureau, Burtonsville has a total area of 8.0 square miles. This offers a unique perspective for small town life and is a great place for those who love the small town look and feel to call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Burtonsville, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Burtonsville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Burtonsville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

