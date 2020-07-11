54 Apartments for rent in Burtonsville, MD with move-in specials
Burtonsville, Maryland actually doesn't have any defined borders, but it still gets away with being called a city!
Burtonsville, Maryland has an interesting past. It's named after Isaac Burton, a man who owned the majority of the land back in 1825 - not to be confused with the more famous Isaac Newton. Every year residents host their own special city wide holiday to celebrate Isaac Burton and his accomplishments. There are generally many activities all day such as petting zoos, various family friendly games, and a large parade that passes through town. Burtonsville, MD is a city of a little over 7,000 inhabitants. According to the Census Bureau, Burtonsville has a total area of 8.0 square miles. This offers a unique perspective for small town life and is a great place for those who love the small town look and feel to call home. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Burtonsville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Burtonsville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.