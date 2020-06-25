All apartments in Burtonsville
4248 CROSSWOOD DRIVE
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

4248 CROSSWOOD DRIVE

4248 Crosswood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4248 Crosswood Drive, Burtonsville, MD 20866

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Comfy renovated house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 CROSSWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
4248 CROSSWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burtonsville, MD.
Is 4248 CROSSWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4248 CROSSWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 CROSSWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4248 CROSSWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burtonsville.
Does 4248 CROSSWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4248 CROSSWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4248 CROSSWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4248 CROSSWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 CROSSWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4248 CROSSWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4248 CROSSWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4248 CROSSWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 CROSSWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4248 CROSSWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4248 CROSSWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4248 CROSSWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
