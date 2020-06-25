All apartments in Burtonsville
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:18 AM

4211 CEDAR TREE LANE

4211 Cedar Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4211 Cedar Tree Lane, Burtonsville, MD 20866

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS, FAMILY ROOM, ENCLOSED DECK, 2 CAR GARAGE, GREAT LOCATION. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 CEDAR TREE LANE have any available units?
4211 CEDAR TREE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burtonsville, MD.
Is 4211 CEDAR TREE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4211 CEDAR TREE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 CEDAR TREE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4211 CEDAR TREE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burtonsville.
Does 4211 CEDAR TREE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4211 CEDAR TREE LANE offers parking.
Does 4211 CEDAR TREE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4211 CEDAR TREE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 CEDAR TREE LANE have a pool?
No, 4211 CEDAR TREE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4211 CEDAR TREE LANE have accessible units?
No, 4211 CEDAR TREE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 CEDAR TREE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4211 CEDAR TREE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4211 CEDAR TREE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4211 CEDAR TREE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
