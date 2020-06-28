All apartments in Burtonsville
Last updated April 7 2020

4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE

4003 Sparrow House Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4003 Sparrow House Lane, Burtonsville, MD 20866

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
Great rental and its convenient to schools, restaurants and transportation. This is a spacious townhouse with a full basement for family enloyment and entertainment. Your client will enjoy the large deck for those summer time barbeques with their family and friends and well as the lovely wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. This will make a great home for anyone to relax and have fun with their companions. Section 8 available. Call ShowingTime to schedule an appoiontment for your clients and text or call the listing agent with any questions you may have. Parking available in spaces 253.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE have any available units?
4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burtonsville, MD.
What amenities does 4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE have?
Some of 4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burtonsville.
Does 4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE offers parking.
Does 4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE have a pool?
No, 4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE have accessible units?
No, 4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
