4003 SPARROW HOUSE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill

Great rental and its convenient to schools, restaurants and transportation. This is a spacious townhouse with a full basement for family enloyment and entertainment. Your client will enjoy the large deck for those summer time barbeques with their family and friends and well as the lovely wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. This will make a great home for anyone to relax and have fun with their companions. Section 8 available. Call ShowingTime to schedule an appoiontment for your clients and text or call the listing agent with any questions you may have. Parking available in spaces 253.