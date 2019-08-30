Lovely rambler on a large lot with deck. Affordablely priced . Great place to live in this smaller sub division located between LaPlata and Bryans Road. Nearby shopping and easy access to major roadways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE have any available units?
6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryans Road, MD.
Is 6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.