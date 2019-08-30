All apartments in Bryans Road
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:46 PM

6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE

6735 Friendly Oak Place · No Longer Available
Location

6735 Friendly Oak Place, Bryans Road, MD 20646

Amenities

patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely rambler on a large lot with deck. Affordablely priced . Great place to live in this smaller sub division located between LaPlata and Bryans Road. Nearby shopping and easy access to major roadways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE have any available units?
6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryans Road, MD.
Is 6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryans Road.
Does 6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE offer parking?
No, 6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE have a pool?
No, 6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6735 FRIENDLY OAK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
