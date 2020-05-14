All apartments in Bryans Road
Find more places like 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryans Road, MD
/
6616 BUCKNELL ROAD
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

6616 BUCKNELL ROAD

6616 Bucknell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6616 Bucknell Road, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Very nice rental property with fresh paint, and new floors/carpets. Stainless appliances, Master bath, fenced in backyard. In the heart of Bryans Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD have any available units?
6616 BUCKNELL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryans Road, MD.
What amenities does 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD have?
Some of 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6616 BUCKNELL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryans Road.
Does 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD offer parking?
No, 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD have a pool?
No, 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBensville, MDAccokeek, MDIndian Head, MDFort Belvoir, VAMount Vernon, VAFort Washington, MD
Lorton, VAFort Hunt, VANewington, VAHybla Valley, VAFranconia, VAGroveton, VAKingstowne, VALaurel Hill, VASpringfield, VAHayfield, VAClinton, MDWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America