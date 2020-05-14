Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bryans Road, MD
/
6616 BUCKNELL ROAD
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6616 BUCKNELL ROAD
6616 Bucknell Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6616 Bucknell Road, Bryans Road, MD 20616
Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Very nice rental property with fresh paint, and new floors/carpets. Stainless appliances, Master bath, fenced in backyard. In the heart of Bryans Road.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD have any available units?
6616 BUCKNELL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bryans Road, MD
.
What amenities does 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD have?
Some of 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6616 BUCKNELL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bryans Road
.
Does 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD offer parking?
No, 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD have a pool?
No, 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6616 BUCKNELL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
