Bryans Road, MD
3208 FRASER ROAD
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

3208 FRASER ROAD

3208 Fraser Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3208 Fraser Road, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Amenities

parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
OPEN Saturday July 20th, 5pm-6pm. This home is comfortably sitting on over a half acre corner lot. 3 bed home in Bryans Road with shopping, dinning, library and park in the area. Less than 10 min drive to Indian Head Navel Base.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 FRASER ROAD have any available units?
3208 FRASER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryans Road, MD.
Is 3208 FRASER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3208 FRASER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 FRASER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3208 FRASER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryans Road.
Does 3208 FRASER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3208 FRASER ROAD offers parking.
Does 3208 FRASER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 FRASER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 FRASER ROAD have a pool?
No, 3208 FRASER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3208 FRASER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3208 FRASER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 FRASER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 FRASER ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 FRASER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3208 FRASER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
