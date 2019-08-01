OPEN Saturday July 20th, 5pm-6pm. This home is comfortably sitting on over a half acre corner lot. 3 bed home in Bryans Road with shopping, dinning, library and park in the area. Less than 10 min drive to Indian Head Navel Base.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3208 FRASER ROAD have any available units?
3208 FRASER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryans Road, MD.
Is 3208 FRASER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3208 FRASER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.