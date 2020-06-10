2017 WALDEN COURT

Amenities

Wonderful Single Family Home with 3 bedrooms/3 full baths/1 half bath, with option of 4th bedroom suite in lower level. Main level features hardwood floors throughout (Living room, Dining room and Family room). Upper level features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Large Master bedroom with attached bath, with relaxing soaking tub and separate shower. A huge walk-in closet with custom shelving and storage provides extra storage space. The laundry area with washer and dryer are also located on the bedroom level.Basement features large recreation area, full bath and option for 4th bedroom space. Walk-out basement leads to the backyard, which also provides access to the private deck overlooking the trees.Home is located in the lovely South Hampton community. Close to major commuter routes, military bases and National Harbor and MGM. Virtual tour available online. Apply online.