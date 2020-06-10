All apartments in Bryans Road
2017 WALDEN COURT
2017 WALDEN COURT

2017 Walden Court · No Longer Available
Location

2017 Walden Court, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful Single Family Home with 3 bedrooms/3 full baths/1 half bath, with option of 4th bedroom suite in lower level. Main level features hardwood floors throughout (Living room, Dining room and Family room). Upper level features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Large Master bedroom with attached bath, with relaxing soaking tub and separate shower. A huge walk-in closet with custom shelving and storage provides extra storage space. The laundry area with washer and dryer are also located on the bedroom level.Basement features large recreation area, full bath and option for 4th bedroom space. Walk-out basement leads to the backyard, which also provides access to the private deck overlooking the trees.Home is located in the lovely South Hampton community. Close to major commuter routes, military bases and National Harbor and MGM. Virtual tour available online. Apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 WALDEN COURT have any available units?
2017 WALDEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryans Road, MD.
What amenities does 2017 WALDEN COURT have?
Some of 2017 WALDEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 WALDEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2017 WALDEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 WALDEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2017 WALDEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryans Road.
Does 2017 WALDEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2017 WALDEN COURT offers parking.
Does 2017 WALDEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2017 WALDEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 WALDEN COURT have a pool?
No, 2017 WALDEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2017 WALDEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 2017 WALDEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 WALDEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 WALDEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 WALDEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 WALDEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
