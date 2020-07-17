All apartments in Brunswick
1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE
1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE

1216 Lander Creek Drive · (301) 788-6076
Location

1216 Lander Creek Drive, Brunswick, MD 21716

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2492 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Ideal location in sought after Brunswick Crossing! Townhome sits close to access to everything. The first floor boasts hardwood throughout and a large, open family room with a bump out. Cook fabulous meals in the gourmet kitchen, complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and large island. Hide away the clutter in fantastic pantry and the massive amount of storage in the home. The kitchen opens onto the deck, the perfect space for entertaining with the fenced-in yard. A powder room completes the first floor. The upper floor boasts a large master with tray ceiling, ceiling fan, and large walk-in closet. The master bath has a double vanity and luxury shower. Two more bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry complete the upper level. In the basement, you~ll find a fully finished rec room, a great place to relax at the end of the day. Located in the amenity-filled community of Brunswick Crossing, you~ll enjoy a community pool, recreation center, and fitness center. Easy access to RT15, I-70/270 and MARC train. Don~t miss out on this rental!**** Fill out application online with this link. https://apply.link/31uttti ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brunswick.
Does 1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
