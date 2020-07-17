1216 LANDER CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

Ideal location in sought after Brunswick Crossing! Townhome sits close to access to everything. The first floor boasts hardwood throughout and a large, open family room with a bump out. Cook fabulous meals in the gourmet kitchen, complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and large island. Hide away the clutter in fantastic pantry and the massive amount of storage in the home. The kitchen opens onto the deck, the perfect space for entertaining with the fenced-in yard. A powder room completes the first floor. The upper floor boasts a large master with tray ceiling, ceiling fan, and large walk-in closet. The master bath has a double vanity and luxury shower. Two more bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry complete the upper level. In the basement, you~ll find a fully finished rec room, a great place to relax at the end of the day. Located in the amenity-filled community of Brunswick Crossing, you~ll enjoy a community pool, recreation center, and fitness center. Easy access to RT15, I-70/270 and MARC train. Don~t miss out on this rental!**** Fill out application online with this link. https://apply.link/31uttti ***