Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

78 Furnished Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Park, MD

Furnished apartments in Brooklyn Park can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. ... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn Park
232 Cedar Hill Lane
232 Cedar Hill Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Available 08/01/20 Furnished 1 bedroom apt. Within single family home - Property Id: 319171 Fully furnished basement in single family home with bedroom, full bath and living area. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Brooklyn Park
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:26 AM
3 Units Available
Cherry Hill
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
23 Units Available
SBIC - West Federal Hill
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,470
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
48 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,164
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 120

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,819
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,026
1954 sqft
Located in Federal Hill Neighborhood, just steps away from Federal Hill Park. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Community includes internet access, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
19 Units Available
Fells Point
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,709
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,571
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
1249 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
13 Units Available
Westport
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CO-Living has arrived in Baltimore! It is all about convenience, connecting and community making your life easier. Rent by the room in a sleek, modern apartment with a fully furnished kitchen and living room.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
7 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,194
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,321
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1085 sqft
Commute quickly via the Jones Falls Expressway. Upscale apartments have large windows, spacious kitchens and comfortable carpet. Keep active in the state-of-the-art fitness center or by swimming in the pool.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
25 Units Available
SBIC - West Federal Hill
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,132
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,204
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
982 sqft
Close to University Center. Units have a patio or balcony, and state-of-the-art appliances. Pets allowed. Residents have use of a community garden, gym and package receiving services.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,208
588 sqft
Located right by the Walters Art Museum and W Franklin St. Apartments feature a breakfast bar, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern kitchen appliances. Residents have use of rooftop pool, sundeck and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
52 Units Available
Upper Fells Point
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,609
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,346
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,376
1190 sqft
Find the right apartment for you in the heart of Harbor East, where soul meets style and a neighborhood of cultural discovery awaits. Liberty embodies the best of Baltimore, its vibrant personality, industrious history, and pioneering spirit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
69 Units Available
Otterbein
414 Light Street
414 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,799
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,949
1344 sqft
414 Light Street stands 44 stories above Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor, a beacon of the city's renaissance as a hub of innovation.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
24 Units Available
Fells Point
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,670
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
8 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
9 E Mt. Royal
9 East Mount Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
834 sqft
Located across from University of Baltimore and Penn Station. Including retail floors for convenient shopping and cuisine. Sleek apartments with natural light and breathtaking views.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
306 W Franklin 704 Available 07/01/20 Heart of Mt Vernon 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment - Let us offer you the experience of easy and convenient living in the heart of Mt Vernon, Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
7 Units Available
Ridgely's Delight
613 Portland
613 Portland Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 613 Portland in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
23 Units Available
South Gate
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,674
1007 sqft
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Atrium
118 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,211
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
965 sqft
Downtown Baltimore location with fantastic views. Upscale living in the Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District. Walk-in closets, on-site gym and fully furnished units. Community garden and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 20 at 04:44 PM
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
982 sqft
Residences feature in unit laundry, A/C and heat, and private decks. Community has bocce court, billiards, and outdoor basketball court. Conveniently situated close to Preston Gardens Park and MICA.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:16 AM
3 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
801 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakridge Manor Apartments is a close-knit community just off Rt. 2 in Glen Burnie. Everyone loves the large gazebo in this meticulously maintained community, adding a special Mayberry feel to this neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated March 28 at 08:24 PM
2 Units Available
South Gate
Mountain Ridge Apartments
299 Snow Cap Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,133
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Take it easy in your spacious apartment with an expanded living space onto a private deck or patio.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 28 at 08:07 PM
1 Unit Available
South Gate
Rainbow View
7906 Silent Shadow Court, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studio, one bedroom, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments for rent. With over 7 different floor plans to choose from, you will find the apartment that is the right fit.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated February 6 at 05:54 PM
3 Units Available
South Gate
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,212
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Relax in your spacious apartment with an expanded living space onto a private deck or patio.
City Guide for Brooklyn Park, MD

Did you know that Brooklyn Park has a book dedicated to it? In 1976, the Brooklyn-Curtis Bay Historical Committee published the "A History of Brooklyn-Curtis Bay," which details the history of the area and is dedicated to the people who live there -- past, present and future.

With an abundance of shopping areas and parks strewn throughout this census-designated place, Brooklyn Park is perfectly situated for people traveling along Interstates 695, 895 and 97 to take an exit and enjoy a day in the sun or picking out a new living room set. And while the area's population was in constant decline since 1970, the recent growth since the turn of the new millennium shows that people are once again choosing to call Brooklyn Park home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Brooklyn Park, MD

Furnished apartments in Brooklyn Park can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Brooklyn Park as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

