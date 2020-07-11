Apartment List
/
MD
/
brooklyn park
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:49 AM

34 Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Park, MD with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Brooklyn Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,656
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1265 sqft
Building was once the home of Gunther Beer; located one mile from I-95 and I-895. Units have plush carpeting and granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
59 Units Available
Little Italy
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,591
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
61 Units Available
Upper Fells Point
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,520
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,352
1277 sqft
Find the right apartment for you in the heart of Harbor East, where soul meets style and a neighborhood of cultural discovery awaits. Liberty embodies the best of Baltimore, its vibrant personality, industrious history, and pioneering spirit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
22 Units Available
Ridgely's Delight
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,189
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,422
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1366 sqft
Enjoy these recently renovated living spaces, boasting built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and granite surfaces. A plethora of amenities await, including 24-hour concierge service, guest parking, media room and community garden. Near to I-395.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
43 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,019
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
22 Units Available
Fells Point
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,720
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Atrium
118 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,211
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
965 sqft
Downtown Baltimore location with fantastic views. Upscale living in the Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District. Walk-in closets, on-site gym and fully furnished units. Community garden and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Downtown Baltimore
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
933 sqft
Luxury apartment homes and lofts with towering ceilings, views of Inner Harbor and premium details. Community amenities include fitness center, private parking garage and business center. Utilities included.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,136
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1086 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown, The Centerpoint Apartments features fantastic pet-friendly apartments to fit the modern, urban lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
500 Park
500 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
29 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,403
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,498
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1134 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
77 Units Available
Otterbein
414 Light Street
414 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,799
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1344 sqft
414 Light Street stands 44 stories above Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor, a beacon of the city's renaissance as a hub of innovation.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,132
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
23 Units Available
Little Italy
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,701
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,123
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
982 sqft
Close to University Center. Units have a patio or balcony, and state-of-the-art appliances. Pets allowed. Residents have use of a community garden, gym and package receiving services.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Glen Burnie
Aquahart Manor Apartments
1020 Cayer Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
$1,175
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury garden-style community includes swimming pool, outdoor picnic area and free storage. Units include breakfast bar, ceiling fans and gas stove. Located in Burnie, close to Southgate Shopping Plaza.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
19 Units Available
Westport
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CO-Living has arrived in Baltimore! It is all about convenience, connecting and community making your life easier. Rent by the room in a sleek, modern apartment with a fully furnished kitchen and living room.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
30 Units Available
Otterbein
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,133
1131 sqft
Convenient to I-395. Studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring NEST thermostats, granite counters and plank floors. On-site pet spa, entertainment center, swimming pool and courtyard. Tenants have 24-hour gym and package locker access.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
3 Units Available
Canton
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,799
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1375 sqft
O'Donnell Apartments is a newly renovated historical building offering luxurious homes with an industrial edge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Downtown Baltimore
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,286
588 sqft
Located right by the Walters Art Museum and W Franklin St. Apartments feature a breakfast bar, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern kitchen appliances. Residents have use of rooftop pool, sundeck and concierge service.
Results within 10 miles of Brooklyn Park
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
32 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,699
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,478
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,576
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
Odenton
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,660
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
City Guide for Brooklyn Park, MD

Did you know that Brooklyn Park has a book dedicated to it? In 1976, the Brooklyn-Curtis Bay Historical Committee published the "A History of Brooklyn-Curtis Bay," which details the history of the area and is dedicated to the people who live there -- past, present and future.

With an abundance of shopping areas and parks strewn throughout this census-designated place, Brooklyn Park is perfectly situated for people traveling along Interstates 695, 895 and 97 to take an exit and enjoy a day in the sun or picking out a new living room set. And while the area's population was in constant decline since 1970, the recent growth since the turn of the new millennium shows that people are once again choosing to call Brooklyn Park home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Brooklyn Park, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Brooklyn Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Brooklyn Park apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrooklyn Park 3 BedroomsBrooklyn Park Accessible Apartments
Brooklyn Park Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Park Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Park Apartments with GymBrooklyn Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Park Apartments with ParkingBrooklyn Park Apartments with PoolBrooklyn Park Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Lanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDRiverside, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDPerryman, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College