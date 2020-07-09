All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MD
442 5TH AVENUE
442 5TH AVENUE

442 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

442 5th Avenue, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome Home,, Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Hardwood laminate floors throughout. All brand new appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 5TH AVENUE have any available units?
442 5TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 442 5TH AVENUE have?
Some of 442 5TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 5TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
442 5TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 5TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 442 5TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 442 5TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 442 5TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 442 5TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 442 5TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 5TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 442 5TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 442 5TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 442 5TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 442 5TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 442 5TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 442 5TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 442 5TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

