314 WASHINGTON AVENUE
Last updated March 7 2020 at 7:13 AM

314 WASHINGTON AVENUE

314 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

314 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY!! MOVE IN READY!!! BRAND NEW ROOF!! Update appliances, new floors, updated bath, incredible view from the back, tons of storage, HUGE YARD, and so much more! Electric running to the back shed as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 WASHINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
314 WASHINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
Is 314 WASHINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
314 WASHINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 WASHINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 314 WASHINGTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 314 WASHINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 314 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 314 WASHINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 WASHINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 314 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 314 WASHINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 314 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 314 WASHINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 WASHINGTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

