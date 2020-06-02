All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MD
/
302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 AM

302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD

302 Old Riverside Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

302 Old Riverside Road, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready to move in. 3 bedrooms, finished family room and sun room. Security deposit $1500, Credit report and back ground check $35.00 Pets case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
0
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD have any available units?
302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
Is 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD offer parking?
No, 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD have a pool?
No, 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane
Brooklyn Park, MD 21225

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Lanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDRiverside, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDPerryman, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College