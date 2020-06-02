Rent Calculator
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD
302 Old Riverside Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
302 Old Riverside Road, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park
Amenities
pet friendly
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready to move in. 3 bedrooms, finished family room and sun room. Security deposit $1500, Credit report and back ground check $35.00 Pets case by case
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
0
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD have any available units?
302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn Park, MD
.
Is 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD offer parking?
No, 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD have a pool?
No, 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
