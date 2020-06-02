All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 226 8TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MD
/
226 8TH AVENUE
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

226 8TH AVENUE

226 8th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

226 8th Ave, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
newly renovated with a lower level family room. no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 8TH AVENUE have any available units?
226 8TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
Is 226 8TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
226 8TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 8TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 226 8TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 226 8TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 226 8TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 226 8TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 8TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 8TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 226 8TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 226 8TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 226 8TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 226 8TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 8TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 8TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 8TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane
Brooklyn Park, MD 21225

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Lanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDRiverside, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDPerryman, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College