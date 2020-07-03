All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 217 GROVE PARK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MD
/
217 GROVE PARK ROAD
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:07 PM

217 GROVE PARK ROAD

217 Grove Park Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

217 Grove Park Road, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
$1500/month renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, huge finished basement, laundry in unit, central air conditioning, big fenced in back & front yards, back patio from grilling & entertaining updated kitchen appliances including refrigerator with front ice and water dispenser, attached microwave, dishwasher, oven and stove, fenced in front and back yard. New paint, floors and carpet. Pets allowed with no breed restrictions. Anne Arundel County school system with the elementary school only a couple blocks away. 5 minutes from 695, 895 and 295, 10 minutes to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 GROVE PARK ROAD have any available units?
217 GROVE PARK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 217 GROVE PARK ROAD have?
Some of 217 GROVE PARK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 GROVE PARK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
217 GROVE PARK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 GROVE PARK ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 GROVE PARK ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 217 GROVE PARK ROAD offer parking?
No, 217 GROVE PARK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 217 GROVE PARK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 GROVE PARK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 GROVE PARK ROAD have a pool?
No, 217 GROVE PARK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 217 GROVE PARK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 217 GROVE PARK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 217 GROVE PARK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 GROVE PARK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 GROVE PARK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 217 GROVE PARK ROAD has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane
Brooklyn Park, MD 21225

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brooklyn Park Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Lanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDRiverside, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDPerryman, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College