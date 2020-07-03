217 GROVE PARK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

$1500/month renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, huge finished basement, laundry in unit, central air conditioning, big fenced in back & front yards, back patio from grilling & entertaining updated kitchen appliances including refrigerator with front ice and water dispenser, attached microwave, dishwasher, oven and stove, fenced in front and back yard. New paint, floors and carpet. Pets allowed with no breed restrictions. Anne Arundel County school system with the elementary school only a couple blocks away. 5 minutes from 695, 895 and 295, 10 minutes to downtown.