Brooklyn Park, MD
208 4TH AVENUE
208 4TH AVENUE

208 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

208 4th Avenue, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Move right into this 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with your own washer/dryer and much more! Shows well and ready to go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 4TH AVENUE have any available units?
208 4TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
Is 208 4TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
208 4TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 4TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 208 4TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 208 4TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 208 4TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 208 4TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 4TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 4TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 208 4TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 208 4TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 208 4TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 208 4TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 4TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 4TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 4TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

