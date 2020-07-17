All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 207 4TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MD
/
207 4TH AVENUE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

207 4TH AVENUE

207 4th Avenue · (443) 569-3977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

207 4th Avenue, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Classic Victorian home in Olde Brooklyn Park has it all! Rocking-chair front porch, ten-foot ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, tall windows inviting lots of light, huge gourmet kitchen, stainless steel gas appliances, fenced back yard, 2-car garage, more! Convenient location near interstates 895, 695, 97 and 295, Baltimore, BWI, Ft Meade, Coast Guard Yard at Curtis Bay, Arundel Mills Mall. Cert lead-free. NOTE: Photos are from previous vacancy. Property just painted and new high-efficiency HVAC installed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 4TH AVENUE have any available units?
207 4TH AVENUE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 4TH AVENUE have?
Some of 207 4TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 4TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
207 4TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 4TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 207 4TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 207 4TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 207 4TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 207 4TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 4TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 4TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 207 4TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 207 4TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 207 4TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 207 4TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 4TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 4TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 4TH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 207 4TH AVENUE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane
Brooklyn Park, MD 21225

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Park Apartments with Parking
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Largo, MDLanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDCapitol Heights, MDRiverside, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity