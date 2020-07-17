207 4TH AVENUE

Amenities
Classic Victorian home in Olde Brooklyn Park has it all! Rocking-chair front porch, ten-foot ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, tall windows inviting lots of light, huge gourmet kitchen, stainless steel gas appliances, fenced back yard, 2-car garage, more! Convenient location near interstates 895, 695, 97 and 295, Baltimore, BWI, Ft Meade, Coast Guard Yard at Curtis Bay, Arundel Mills Mall. Cert lead-free. NOTE: Photos are from previous vacancy. Property just painted and new high-efficiency HVAC installed!