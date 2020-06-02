204 Old Riverside Road, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225 Brooklyn Park
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SUNNY 3-LVL BRICK TOWNHOME WITH MANY UPDATES INCL UPGRADED KIT&UPGRADED BATH FITTER BATH;FIN. BASEMENT WITH EXIT;REFIN. HDWD FLRS;GRANITE COUNTERS; NEW ELECTRICAL;NEW ROOF;FULLY FENCED IN FRONT & REAR YARD.JUST BLKS TO SHOPPING.CENTRAL AIR; GAS HEAT&COOKING.AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
