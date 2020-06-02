All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:53 AM

204 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD

204 Old Riverside Road · No Longer Available
Location

204 Old Riverside Road, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SUNNY 3-LVL BRICK TOWNHOME WITH MANY UPDATES INCL UPGRADED KIT&UPGRADED BATH FITTER BATH;FIN. BASEMENT WITH EXIT;REFIN. HDWD FLRS;GRANITE COUNTERS; NEW ELECTRICAL;NEW ROOF;FULLY FENCED IN FRONT & REAR YARD.JUST BLKS TO SHOPPING.CENTRAL AIR; GAS HEAT&COOKING.AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD have any available units?
204 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 204 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD have?
Some of 204 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
204 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 204 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 204 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD offer parking?
No, 204 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 204 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD have a pool?
No, 204 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 204 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 204 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 204 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 204 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD has units with air conditioning.
