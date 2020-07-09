All apartments in Brooklyn Park
203 Elizabeth Avenue 21225 - 1

203 Elizabeth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

203 Elizabeth Ave, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Pumphrey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3BR 2BATH Single family detached house in Brooklyn; Enclosed front porch/sun room; Central Air; Electric heat pump; Electric stove; Stackable washer/dryer; Driveway with parking pad.
3BR 2BATH Single family detached house in Brooklyn (Anne Arundel County); Enclosed front porch/sun room; Central Air; Electric heat pump; Electric stove; Stackable washer/dryer; Driveway with parking pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Elizabeth Avenue 21225 - 1 have any available units?
203 Elizabeth Avenue 21225 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 203 Elizabeth Avenue 21225 - 1 have?
Some of 203 Elizabeth Avenue 21225 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Elizabeth Avenue 21225 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
203 Elizabeth Avenue 21225 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Elizabeth Avenue 21225 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 203 Elizabeth Avenue 21225 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 203 Elizabeth Avenue 21225 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 203 Elizabeth Avenue 21225 - 1 offers parking.
Does 203 Elizabeth Avenue 21225 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Elizabeth Avenue 21225 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Elizabeth Avenue 21225 - 1 have a pool?
No, 203 Elizabeth Avenue 21225 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 203 Elizabeth Avenue 21225 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 203 Elizabeth Avenue 21225 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Elizabeth Avenue 21225 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Elizabeth Avenue 21225 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Elizabeth Avenue 21225 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 203 Elizabeth Avenue 21225 - 1 has units with air conditioning.

