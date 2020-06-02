Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 135 West Meadow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MD
/
135 West Meadow
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
135 West Meadow
135 West Meadow Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
135 West Meadow Road, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 4 bedroom, 1.5 Bath, fresh paint, hardwood floors, new bath, ceramic tile, washer/dryer, new heating system, Central A/C, off street parking in back, front porch.br VOUCHERS ACCEPTEDiP
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 135 West Meadow have any available units?
135 West Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn Park, MD
.
What amenities does 135 West Meadow have?
Some of 135 West Meadow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 135 West Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
135 West Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 West Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 135 West Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park
.
Does 135 West Meadow offer parking?
No, 135 West Meadow does not offer parking.
Does 135 West Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 West Meadow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 West Meadow have a pool?
No, 135 West Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 135 West Meadow have accessible units?
No, 135 West Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 135 West Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 West Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 West Meadow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 135 West Meadow has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane
Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Similar Pages
Brooklyn Park 1 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Balcony
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Jessup, MD
Savage, MD
Riverdale Park, MD
Glenmont, MD
Joppatowne, MD
District Heights, MD
Lanham, MD
Timonium, MD
Lake Arbor, MD
Marlboro Village, MD
Riverside, MD
Cheverly, MD
Peppermill Village, MD
North Laurel, MD
Sykesville, MD
Brentwood, MD
Gambrills, MD
Perryman, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College