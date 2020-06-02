All apartments in Brooklyn Park
135 West Meadow

135 West Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

135 West Meadow Road, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 4 bedroom, 1.5 Bath, fresh paint, hardwood floors, new bath, ceramic tile, washer/dryer, new heating system, Central A/C, off street parking in back, front porch.br VOUCHERS ACCEPTEDiP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 West Meadow have any available units?
135 West Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 135 West Meadow have?
Some of 135 West Meadow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 West Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
135 West Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 West Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 135 West Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 135 West Meadow offer parking?
No, 135 West Meadow does not offer parking.
Does 135 West Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 West Meadow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 West Meadow have a pool?
No, 135 West Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 135 West Meadow have accessible units?
No, 135 West Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 135 West Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 West Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 West Meadow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 135 West Meadow has units with air conditioning.
