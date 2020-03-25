All apartments in Brock Hall
Find more places like 1504 Robert Lewis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brock Hall, MD
/
1504 Robert Lewis Avenue
Last updated March 25 2020 at 11:25 PM

1504 Robert Lewis Avenue

1504 Robert Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brock Hall
See all
Greater Upper Marlboro
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1504 Robert Lewis Avenue, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to the backyard! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Robert Lewis Avenue have any available units?
1504 Robert Lewis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
Is 1504 Robert Lewis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Robert Lewis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Robert Lewis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Robert Lewis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Robert Lewis Avenue offer parking?
No, 1504 Robert Lewis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Robert Lewis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Robert Lewis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Robert Lewis Avenue have a pool?
No, 1504 Robert Lewis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Robert Lewis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1504 Robert Lewis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Robert Lewis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Robert Lewis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Robert Lewis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Robert Lewis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brock Hall Apartments with GarageBrock Hall Apartments with Gym
Brock Hall Apartments with ParkingBrock Hall Dog Friendly Apartments
Brock Hall Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Bethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Upper Marlboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University