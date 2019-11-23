All apartments in Brock Hall
Find more places like 1407 HANCOCK PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brock Hall, MD
/
1407 HANCOCK PLACE
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

1407 HANCOCK PLACE

1407 Hancock Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brock Hall
See all
Greater Upper Marlboro
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1407 Hancock Place, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom Split Foyer, Renovated with Garage and Pool. Flat Level Yard. Pet Friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 HANCOCK PLACE have any available units?
1407 HANCOCK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 1407 HANCOCK PLACE have?
Some of 1407 HANCOCK PLACE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 HANCOCK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1407 HANCOCK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 HANCOCK PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 HANCOCK PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 1407 HANCOCK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1407 HANCOCK PLACE offers parking.
Does 1407 HANCOCK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 HANCOCK PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 HANCOCK PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1407 HANCOCK PLACE has a pool.
Does 1407 HANCOCK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1407 HANCOCK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 HANCOCK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 HANCOCK PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 HANCOCK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 HANCOCK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brock Hall Apartments with GarageBrock Hall Apartments with Gym
Brock Hall Apartments with ParkingBrock Hall Dog Friendly Apartments
Brock Hall Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Bethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Upper Marlboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University