Home
/
Brock Hall, MD
/
1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE
1203 Chilean Teal Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1203 Chilean Teal Terrace, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful brick front house with 3 bedrooms, 3.5baths. Master suite with super baths**Basment with Rec room and Den**Lots of rooms & space***New painting & carpets***Ready for new occupants***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE have any available units?
1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brock Hall, MD
.
What amenities does 1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE have?
Some of 1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brock Hall
.
Does 1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE offer parking?
No, 1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1203 CHILEAN TEAL TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
