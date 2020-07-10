All apartments in Brentwood
Brentwood, MD
Capitol Square
Capitol Square

4008 38th St · (301) 710-6064
Location

4008 38th St, Brentwood, MD 20722
Brentwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Capitol Square.

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
coffee bar
internet access
playground
Come check out our newly renovated apartments just outside DC. Enjoy all the benefits of living in the District without the hassle of city life or the price tag. We are located on the corner of 38th Avenue and Rhode Island, in the heart of the Hyattsville/Brentwood Arts District.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 2 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per household
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 35lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Capitol Square have any available units?
Capitol Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brentwood, MD.
What amenities does Capitol Square have?
Some of Capitol Square's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Capitol Square currently offering any rent specials?
Capitol Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Capitol Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Capitol Square is pet friendly.
Does Capitol Square offer parking?
Yes, Capitol Square offers parking.
Does Capitol Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Capitol Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Capitol Square have a pool?
No, Capitol Square does not have a pool.
Does Capitol Square have accessible units?
No, Capitol Square does not have accessible units.
Does Capitol Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Capitol Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Capitol Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Capitol Square has units with air conditioning.
