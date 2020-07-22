4108 40th st 201

Amenities

Unit 201 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2bd apartment near DC Line & Art District - Property Id: 323094



Gorgeous large two-bedroom apartment with a lot of space. It is newly renovated, has beautiful hard wood floors and large windows.

There are laundry facilities available right next to the main entrance.

There are ceiling fans in the living room and in both bedrooms.

Rent DOES NOT INCLUDE gas, electricity, cable or telephone.



Electric bill runs about $15-20/mo in the winter and little more in the summer depending on the A/C usage.

Heating and cooking gas is a monthly $40 flat fee.

Rent includes cold and hot water, sewer and trash.

There are 2 Metro stations about 1 mi away each (West Hyattsville and Prince Georges Plaza), and Metro bus stops in front of the building.



We accept pets! (Pet fee of $50/mo per pet +$250 one time fee) Non-aggressive pets only!



Smoking is NOT allowed within 30 feet from the building.



Requirements: 1-year lease, 1 month security deposit, good credit.



APARTMENT WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED!



Max Occupancy 3 Persons

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4108-40th-st-brentwood-md-unit-201/323094

