Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

4108 40th st 201

4108 40th Street · (240) 242-7722
Location

4108 40th Street, Brentwood, MD 20722
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 201 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit 201 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2bd apartment near DC Line & Art District - Property Id: 323094

Gorgeous large two-bedroom apartment with a lot of space. It is newly renovated, has beautiful hard wood floors and large windows.
There are laundry facilities available right next to the main entrance.
There are ceiling fans in the living room and in both bedrooms.
Rent DOES NOT INCLUDE gas, electricity, cable or telephone.

Electric bill runs about $15-20/mo in the winter and little more in the summer depending on the A/C usage.
Heating and cooking gas is a monthly $40 flat fee.
Rent includes cold and hot water, sewer and trash.
There are 2 Metro stations about 1 mi away each (West Hyattsville and Prince Georges Plaza), and Metro bus stops in front of the building.

We accept pets! (Pet fee of $50/mo per pet +$250 one time fee) Non-aggressive pets only!

Smoking is NOT allowed within 30 feet from the building.

Requirements: 1-year lease, 1 month security deposit, good credit.

APARTMENT WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED!

Max Occupancy 3 Persons
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4108-40th-st-brentwood-md-unit-201/323094
Property Id 323094

(RLNE5969169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 40th st 201 have any available units?
4108 40th st 201 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4108 40th st 201 have?
Some of 4108 40th st 201's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 40th st 201 currently offering any rent specials?
4108 40th st 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 40th st 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4108 40th st 201 is pet friendly.
Does 4108 40th st 201 offer parking?
No, 4108 40th st 201 does not offer parking.
Does 4108 40th st 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 40th st 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 40th st 201 have a pool?
No, 4108 40th st 201 does not have a pool.
Does 4108 40th st 201 have accessible units?
No, 4108 40th st 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 40th st 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4108 40th st 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4108 40th st 201 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4108 40th st 201 has units with air conditioning.
