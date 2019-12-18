All apartments in Brentwood
3830 37TH PLACE

3830 37th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3830 37th Place, Brentwood, MD 20722
Brentwood

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated; Close to DC; 4 bedrooms; 3 full bathrooms; newly remodeled kitchen; Fully finished basement with a full bathroom; Available now;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 37TH PLACE have any available units?
3830 37TH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brentwood, MD.
Is 3830 37TH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3830 37TH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 37TH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3830 37TH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brentwood.
Does 3830 37TH PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3830 37TH PLACE offers parking.
Does 3830 37TH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3830 37TH PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 37TH PLACE have a pool?
No, 3830 37TH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3830 37TH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3830 37TH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 37TH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3830 37TH PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3830 37TH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3830 37TH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
