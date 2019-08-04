Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Brandywine
Find more places like 7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brandywine, MD
/
7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD
Last updated August 4 2019 at 11:26 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD
7412 Four Gardens Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7412 Four Gardens Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD have any available units?
7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brandywine, MD
.
What amenities does 7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD have?
Some of 7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brandywine
.
Does 7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD offer parking?
No, 7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD have a pool?
No, 7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7412 FOUR GARDENS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Suitland, MD
Chillum, MD
Annandale, VA
Clinton, MD
Accokeek, MD
Marlton, MD
Bensville, MD
Oxon Hill, MD
Fort Washington, MD
Camp Springs, MD
Temple Hills, MD
National Harbor, MD
Glassmanor, MD
Westphalia, MD
Brock Hall, MD
Marlboro Village, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MD
Forestville, MD
Silver Hill, MD
Fort Hunt, VA
District Heights, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University