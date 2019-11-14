All apartments in Brandywine
Find more places like 7010 COMMANDER HOWE TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandywine, MD
/
7010 COMMANDER HOWE TERRACE
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

7010 COMMANDER HOWE TERRACE

7010 Commander Howe Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7010 Commander Howe Terrace, Brandywine, MD 20613

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Beautiful 3 level townhouse in new community.4 nice size bedrooms which includes 1 bedroom and full bath in the basement. Finished basement and nice size back yard. Community pool, clubhouse and tenant court. Close to shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7010 COMMANDER HOWE TERRACE have any available units?
7010 COMMANDER HOWE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandywine, MD.
Is 7010 COMMANDER HOWE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
7010 COMMANDER HOWE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 COMMANDER HOWE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 7010 COMMANDER HOWE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandywine.
Does 7010 COMMANDER HOWE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 7010 COMMANDER HOWE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 7010 COMMANDER HOWE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7010 COMMANDER HOWE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 COMMANDER HOWE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 7010 COMMANDER HOWE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 7010 COMMANDER HOWE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 7010 COMMANDER HOWE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7010 COMMANDER HOWE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7010 COMMANDER HOWE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7010 COMMANDER HOWE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7010 COMMANDER HOWE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MD
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VAClinton, MDAccokeek, MDMarlton, MDBensville, MDOxon Hill, MDFort Washington, MD
Camp Springs, MDTemple Hills, MDNational Harbor, MDGlassmanor, MDWestphalia, MDBrock Hall, MDMarlboro Village, MDHillcrest Heights, MDForestville, MDSilver Hill, MDFort Hunt, VADistrict Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University