Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15609 CHADSEY LANE
15609 Chadsey Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15609 Chadsey Lane, Brandywine, MD 20613
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 br 3 1/2 bath Colonial located near shopping and major commuter routes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15609 CHADSEY LANE have any available units?
15609 CHADSEY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brandywine, MD
.
Is 15609 CHADSEY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15609 CHADSEY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15609 CHADSEY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15609 CHADSEY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brandywine
.
Does 15609 CHADSEY LANE offer parking?
No, 15609 CHADSEY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 15609 CHADSEY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15609 CHADSEY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15609 CHADSEY LANE have a pool?
No, 15609 CHADSEY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 15609 CHADSEY LANE have accessible units?
No, 15609 CHADSEY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15609 CHADSEY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15609 CHADSEY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15609 CHADSEY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15609 CHADSEY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
