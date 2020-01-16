Rent Calculator
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

13304 CRAIN HIGHWAY
13304 Crain Highway
·
No Longer Available
Location
13304 Crain Highway, Brandywine, MD 20613
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming older house , just waiting for you to call it home...Close to everything...Sitting on almost a half acre, with fully fenced yard. Detached two plus car garage...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13304 CRAIN HIGHWAY have any available units?
13304 CRAIN HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brandywine, MD
.
Is 13304 CRAIN HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
13304 CRAIN HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13304 CRAIN HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 13304 CRAIN HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brandywine
.
Does 13304 CRAIN HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 13304 CRAIN HIGHWAY offers parking.
Does 13304 CRAIN HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13304 CRAIN HIGHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13304 CRAIN HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 13304 CRAIN HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 13304 CRAIN HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 13304 CRAIN HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13304 CRAIN HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13304 CRAIN HIGHWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13304 CRAIN HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13304 CRAIN HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
