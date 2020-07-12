All apartments in Braddock Heights
6701 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD

6701 Jefferson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6701 Jefferson Boulevard, Braddock Heights, MD 21703

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
CUTE ALL BRICK HOME IN BRADDOCK. HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FIREPLACE. INVITING FRONT PORCH. LOWER LEVEL HAS WALK OUT , FIREPLACE AND FULL BATH. LAUNDRY ON LOWER LEVEL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD have any available units?
6701 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Braddock Heights, MD.
What amenities does 6701 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6701 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6701 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6701 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Braddock Heights.
Does 6701 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 6701 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 6701 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6701 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6701 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6701 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6701 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6701 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6701 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
