Heather Ridge Apartment Homes

Surrounded by natural beauty, Heather Ridge in Bowie, Maryland is wonderfully tranquil yet easily accessible to Annapolis, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Walk to the Bowie Town Center Mall and dine at numerous restaurants or browse more than 60 stores. We are less than a mile from Route 50 and Route 301. The New Carrollton Metro station is 10 minutes away. Heather Ridge offers newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes that will fulfill your every expectation. Take pleasure in our beautifully upgraded kitchens and bathrooms while choosing from a variety of floor plans for your every need. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, racquetball court, sparkling swimming pool, outdoor grills, picnic area and more!