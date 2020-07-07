920 Pleasant Hill Ln

Amenities
NEW OFFER!!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Graystone Community of Bowie - VIDEO TOUR!: https://youtu.be/IYYlPweJ_KA
Graystone is a quaint community nestled in the thriving city of Bowie Maryland. The neighborhood consists of 66 town-home units, a children's playground and a walking/jogging trail. Our residents enjoy quick access to local attractions to include, the Bowie Baysox Stadium; District of Columbia museums and national landmarks; the Baltimore Harbor; the Naval Academy in Annapolis MD; and much more.
This 1120 square foot spacious townhouse sits on a 1,875 square foot lot and features 2 levels, 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. Property comes with 2 assigned parking spaces and a privacy fenced back yard with a storage shed.
Nearby schools include Greater Mt Nebo Christian Academy, Pointer Ridge Elementary School and C. Elizabeth Rieg Regional Center.
Nearby restaurants include Beijing, Pizza Hut and Subway.
Conveniently located off 301 near Route 50.
Application Requirements:
Pet Fees
Application Fee: $60.00
Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month
No Smoking
Min Credit Score 600
Positive Rental History
Employment Verification
(RLNE5724452)