All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 920 Pleasant Hill Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
920 Pleasant Hill Ln
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

920 Pleasant Hill Ln

920 Pleasant Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

920 Pleasant Hill Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
NEW OFFER!!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Graystone Community of Bowie - VIDEO TOUR!: https://youtu.be/IYYlPweJ_KA

Graystone is a quaint community nestled in the thriving city of Bowie Maryland. The neighborhood consists of 66 town-home units, a children's playground and a walking/jogging trail. Our residents enjoy quick access to local attractions to include, the Bowie Baysox Stadium; District of Columbia museums and national landmarks; the Baltimore Harbor; the Naval Academy in Annapolis MD; and much more.

This 1120 square foot spacious townhouse sits on a 1,875 square foot lot and features 2 levels, 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. Property comes with 2 assigned parking spaces and a privacy fenced back yard with a storage shed.

Nearby schools include Greater Mt Nebo Christian Academy, Pointer Ridge Elementary School and C. Elizabeth Rieg Regional Center.

Nearby restaurants include Beijing, Pizza Hut and Subway.

Conveniently located off 301 near Route 50.

Application Requirements:
Pet Fees
Application Fee: $60.00
Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month
No Smoking
Min Credit Score 600
Positive Rental History
Employment Verification
Minimum Credit Score of 600

(RLNE5724452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Pleasant Hill Ln have any available units?
920 Pleasant Hill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Pleasant Hill Ln have?
Some of 920 Pleasant Hill Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Pleasant Hill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
920 Pleasant Hill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Pleasant Hill Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Pleasant Hill Ln is pet friendly.
Does 920 Pleasant Hill Ln offer parking?
Yes, 920 Pleasant Hill Ln offers parking.
Does 920 Pleasant Hill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 Pleasant Hill Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Pleasant Hill Ln have a pool?
No, 920 Pleasant Hill Ln does not have a pool.
Does 920 Pleasant Hill Ln have accessible units?
No, 920 Pleasant Hill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Pleasant Hill Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Pleasant Hill Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie 3 BedroomsBowie Apartments with Balcony
Bowie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDChillum, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University