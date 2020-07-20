All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 6406 GLYDON COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
6406 GLYDON COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6406 GLYDON COURT

6406 Glydon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6406 Glydon Court, Bowie, MD 20720

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 level SFH in sought after Community. The basement is not finished. Beautiful and spacious backyard. This home is sure to please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6406 GLYDON COURT have any available units?
6406 GLYDON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
Is 6406 GLYDON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6406 GLYDON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6406 GLYDON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6406 GLYDON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 6406 GLYDON COURT offer parking?
No, 6406 GLYDON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6406 GLYDON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6406 GLYDON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6406 GLYDON COURT have a pool?
No, 6406 GLYDON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6406 GLYDON COURT have accessible units?
No, 6406 GLYDON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6406 GLYDON COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6406 GLYDON COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6406 GLYDON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6406 GLYDON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie Apartments under $1,800Bowie Apartments with Parking
Bowie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDWoodlawn, MDCamp Springs, MDChillum, MDElkridge, MD
Landover, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDOxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University