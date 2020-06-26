All apartments in Bowie
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

6212 GRENFELL LOOP

6212 Grenfell Loop · No Longer Available
Location

6212 Grenfell Loop, Bowie, MD 20720

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely renovated unit ready for immediate occupancy - welcome home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 GRENFELL LOOP have any available units?
6212 GRENFELL LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
Is 6212 GRENFELL LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
6212 GRENFELL LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 GRENFELL LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 6212 GRENFELL LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 6212 GRENFELL LOOP offer parking?
No, 6212 GRENFELL LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 6212 GRENFELL LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6212 GRENFELL LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 GRENFELL LOOP have a pool?
No, 6212 GRENFELL LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 6212 GRENFELL LOOP have accessible units?
No, 6212 GRENFELL LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 GRENFELL LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 6212 GRENFELL LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6212 GRENFELL LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 6212 GRENFELL LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
