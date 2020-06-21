5603 OLIVIA COURT

Amenities
Stunning spacious home: 2-story foyer & living room. 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath. Kitchen: 42" cab, Granite, island, back splash, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, Hardwood floors. Crown/Chair Rail Molding in formal dining. Library/playroom w/atrium door. Dual stairs lead upstairs to: Master bdrm suite, walk-in closet, luxury bath, dual sinks, separate shower & tub. Bedroom Suite + 2 bedrooms with hall bath. Laundry UL. Finished LL w/ guest suite. Double wide walk up stairs. Patio to be laid. Cul de Sac. Close Rt 450, Laurel/Bowie Rd. Rent includes yard care with separate water meter for sprinkler system. Owner requests credit score of 620+. Income: 3x monthly rent or $11,100/month.