All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 5603 OLIVIA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
5603 OLIVIA COURT
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:04 AM

5603 OLIVIA COURT

5603 Olivia Court · (301) 437-7030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5603 Olivia Court, Bowie, MD 20720

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3713 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
guest suite
Stunning spacious home: 2-story foyer & living room. 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath. Kitchen: 42" cab, Granite, island, back splash, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, Hardwood floors. Crown/Chair Rail Molding in formal dining. Library/playroom w/atrium door. Dual stairs lead upstairs to: Master bdrm suite, walk-in closet, luxury bath, dual sinks, separate shower & tub. Bedroom Suite + 2 bedrooms with hall bath. Laundry UL. Finished LL w/ guest suite. Double wide walk up stairs. Patio to be laid. Cul de Sac. Close Rt 450, Laurel/Bowie Rd. Rent includes yard care with separate water meter for sprinkler system. Owner requests credit score of 620+. Income: 3x monthly rent or $11,100/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5603 OLIVIA COURT have any available units?
5603 OLIVIA COURT has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5603 OLIVIA COURT have?
Some of 5603 OLIVIA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5603 OLIVIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5603 OLIVIA COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 OLIVIA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5603 OLIVIA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 5603 OLIVIA COURT offer parking?
No, 5603 OLIVIA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5603 OLIVIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5603 OLIVIA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 OLIVIA COURT have a pool?
No, 5603 OLIVIA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5603 OLIVIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 5603 OLIVIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 OLIVIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5603 OLIVIA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5603 OLIVIA COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie 3 BedroomsBowie Apartments with Balcony
Bowie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDChillum, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity