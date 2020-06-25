All apartments in Bowie
3919 Elite St.
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:26 PM

3919 Elite St.

3919 Elite Street · No Longer Available
Location

3919 Elite Street, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse in the center of lovely Bowie, MD. Walking distance to Bowie Town Center. Smart Home functions available. Fireplace in Open Living and Dining Space. Fenced Back Yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 Elite St. have any available units?
3919 Elite St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3919 Elite St. have?
Some of 3919 Elite St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 Elite St. currently offering any rent specials?
3919 Elite St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 Elite St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3919 Elite St. is pet friendly.
Does 3919 Elite St. offer parking?
Yes, 3919 Elite St. offers parking.
Does 3919 Elite St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3919 Elite St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 Elite St. have a pool?
No, 3919 Elite St. does not have a pool.
Does 3919 Elite St. have accessible units?
No, 3919 Elite St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 Elite St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3919 Elite St. does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

