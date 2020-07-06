3704 ERMA TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Georgeous 3 level townhome with 3 full bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Modern eat in kitchen with granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. Livingroom on the first level. Large ceiling to floor windows. Huge master bedroom with huge walkin closet. Tenant pays all utilities. This rental can be yours effective immediately. This townhome is easily accessible to DC, Baltimore, Virginia and Annapolis with in 30 minutes. Accessible to routes 50, 495. Town center in walking distance. No Pets. No smoking.