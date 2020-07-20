All apartments in Bowie
3110 TINDER PL
Last updated August 20 2019 at 6:54 PM

3110 TINDER PL

3110 Tinder Place · No Longer Available
Location

3110 Tinder Place, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing move in ready condition house in convenient and easy neighorhood. Hardwood flooring on the main level. Upscale kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite upstairs. One Car Garage. Beautiful backyard. August 1 move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

