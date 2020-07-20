Amazing move in ready condition house in convenient and easy neighorhood. Hardwood flooring on the main level. Upscale kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite upstairs. One Car Garage. Beautiful backyard. August 1 move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3110 TINDER PL have any available units?
3110 TINDER PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 TINDER PL have?
Some of 3110 TINDER PL's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 TINDER PL currently offering any rent specials?
3110 TINDER PL is not currently offering any rent specials.