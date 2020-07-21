All apartments in Bowie
3020 TRAYMORE LANE
3020 TRAYMORE LANE

3020 Traymore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3020 Traymore Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ice maker
microwave
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 TRAYMORE LANE have any available units?
3020 TRAYMORE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 TRAYMORE LANE have?
Some of 3020 TRAYMORE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 TRAYMORE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3020 TRAYMORE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 TRAYMORE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3020 TRAYMORE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 3020 TRAYMORE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3020 TRAYMORE LANE offers parking.
Does 3020 TRAYMORE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3020 TRAYMORE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 TRAYMORE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3020 TRAYMORE LANE has a pool.
Does 3020 TRAYMORE LANE have accessible units?
No, 3020 TRAYMORE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 TRAYMORE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3020 TRAYMORE LANE has units with dishwashers.
