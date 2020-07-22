All apartments in Bowie
3011 SPARK LANE

3011 Spark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3011 Spark Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Interior completely renovated. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk out to an expansive fenced yard.Laundry/Mud Room off the kitchen which leads to the garage. Formal dining and living room. Bedrooms newly carpeted with large closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 SPARK LANE have any available units?
3011 SPARK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3011 SPARK LANE have?
Some of 3011 SPARK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 SPARK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3011 SPARK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 SPARK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3011 SPARK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 3011 SPARK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3011 SPARK LANE offers parking.
Does 3011 SPARK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3011 SPARK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 SPARK LANE have a pool?
No, 3011 SPARK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3011 SPARK LANE have accessible units?
No, 3011 SPARK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 SPARK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3011 SPARK LANE has units with dishwashers.
