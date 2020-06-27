All apartments in Bowie
3007 N DALE COURT
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

3007 N DALE COURT

3007 North Dale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3007 North Dale Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 N DALE COURT have any available units?
3007 N DALE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 N DALE COURT have?
Some of 3007 N DALE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 N DALE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3007 N DALE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 N DALE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3007 N DALE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 3007 N DALE COURT offer parking?
No, 3007 N DALE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3007 N DALE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3007 N DALE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 N DALE COURT have a pool?
No, 3007 N DALE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3007 N DALE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3007 N DALE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 N DALE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3007 N DALE COURT has units with dishwashers.
