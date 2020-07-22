All apartments in Bowie
Bowie, MD
2905 BRIERDALE LANE
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

2905 BRIERDALE LANE

2905 Brierdale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2905 Brierdale Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just Reduced! Spacious Rancher for rent. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Updated kitchen and baths. Living room/dining room combo. Garage converted into addition with separate ac/heat. Fenced backyard. No pets accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

