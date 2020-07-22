2905 BRIERDALE LANE

Just Reduced! Spacious Rancher for rent. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Updated kitchen and baths. Living room/dining room combo. Garage converted into addition with separate ac/heat. Fenced backyard. No pets accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
