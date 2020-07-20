All apartments in Bowie
2817 NOMAD CT E
Last updated July 7 2019 at 5:37 PM

2817 NOMAD CT E

2817 Nomad Ct W · No Longer Available
Location

2817 Nomad Ct W, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE-IN READY! WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN OAK POND. THIS IS A GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION WHICH IS CLOSE TO 50, 301, AND INTERSTATE 95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

